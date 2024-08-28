Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Welcome to Plathville 'Welcome to Plathville' Star Moriah Plath's Instagram Was Totally Wiped Out — What Happened? Who wouldn't want to delete their account after countless posts call you out of your name and say you're a horrible person? By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 28 2024, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: TLC

A lot has happened since Welcome to Plathville premiered in 2019. At the time, the family was still tight-knit and followed their religious practices by the book. The Plath family were practicing Christian Fundamentalists at the beginning of the series. However, as the majority of their nine children were adults or in the midst of becoming adults, things quickly began to change. Their eldest daughter, Hosanna, has not appeared in the series and wants no part of it, unlike their other children.

The rest of Kim Plath and Barry Plath's children have gotten used to being in the spotlight. Viewers have watched Ethan's marriage to Olivia Plath in better days but are now watching them as they pursue lives as single people. When it comes to their religion, Moriah Plath is the one who rebelled the hardest. She began pursuing her music career but has faced some backlash in recent months after the truth about her issues with Olivia came out; did the backlash cause Moriah to delete her posts?

Did Moriah Plath delete her Instagram account? It was wiped clean but has not been deleted.

Fans noticed that Moriah's Instagram account was devoid of all the prior photos and videos she had on her page. In a discussion on Reddit, fans theorized what could potentially be going on with Moriah's account, but as of right now all there are are theories.

One commenter suggested the deletion is a ploy, saying, "She's gonna re-brand just like her mom, last cosplay didn't work so she's on to the new one. I'm waiting for the day she decides to cosplay a realtor inspired by Micah's gf."

Other fans of 'Welcome to Plathville' have a theory that cyber-bullying is to blame for her Instagram disappearance.

The biggest theory being tossed around is that she wiped her account clean due to online bullying. The feud between Moriah and Olivia did not look good for her, and many fans felt very strong enough about it to take the time to go into her posts and comment to convey those feelings.

Another Reddit comment said, "Every single post she had there would be a multitude of comments attacking and ridiculing her look/makeup/hair and usually at least one of them would be the most liked comment."

Social media has created a culture of cruelty, so Moriah deleting her Instagram posts for that reason makes sense.

Who wouldn't want to delete their account after countless posts call you out of your name and say you're a horrible person? Before the days of social media, these thoughts stayed with the people who had them.