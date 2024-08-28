Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Welcome to Plathville It's About Time! Micah Plath Introduces HIs Girlfriend Victoria Peters on 'Welcome to Plathville' Social media detectives were already aware of who Victoria was to Micah, as their efforts to keep their relationship hidden were not strong. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 28 2024, 4:37 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Season 6 of Welcome to Plathville has been pretty focused on relationships. The demise of the marriage between Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath has been a major storyline, and the marriage between Kim Plath and Barry Plath was rocky at the time of filming. In June 2024 Kim officially filed for divorce, even requesting custody of their youngest children, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy Plath. However, there is one relationship blossoming on the show, and it's the relationship between Micah Plath and his new lady.

Article continues below advertisement

Micah has been working as a model for the past several years and was living in Los Angeles before making a move to Florida. He moved there to be with his current girlfriend, Victoria Peters, who hails from Boca Raton, Fla. The couple kept their relationship somewhat under wraps due to concerns of over-exposure that could potentially hurt their relationship. However, in the sixth episode of Season 6, Micah and Victoria decided to introduce themselves together as a couple. So, who is Victoria Peters?

Source: Instagram @victoria.plath

Article continues below advertisement

Micah Plath's girlfriend, Victoria Peters, works in real estate, and she is the reason he moved from Los Angeles to Florida.

Veronica Peters works in the real estate industry in Boca Raton, Fla. According to her website, "Veronica works ceaselessly and with the utmost integrity to accommodate her client’s needs, schedules, and objectives." Based on her website, it appears that she is very successful in her work. Micah said on the show that she initially did not want to be in front of the camera, and he respected her wishes. Now fans have the confirmation they need.

Source: Instagram @victoria.plath

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans are perplexed by the excuse Micah and Victoria used for keeping their relationship quiet.

During Episode 6, Micah shared that his girlfriend wanted to come to the family's Spartan Race but that she did not want to be seen on camera. He said, "And as far as having a public relationship, you know my girlfriend likes to steer clear of that type of stuff. She would rather keep her peace.” And yet, in the same episode, Victoria introduced herself. Social media detectives were already aware of who Victoria was to Micah, as their efforts to keep their relationship hidden were not strong.

No longer hiding, Micah and Victoria have now set up a joint Instagram account for fans to get insight into their relationship.