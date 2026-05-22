Shocking Facebook Post Claims Ethan Plath Was Arrested — Is It True? "Kim Plath's Worst Fear! Ethan Plath ARRESTED For DUI!" By Ivy Griffith Published May 22 2026, 4:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @ethan.plath

Growing up in a restrictive home can be challenging for any kid. But perhaps doubly so for someone who grows up in a religiously restrictive home and then finds themselves the center of fame. Enter: the Plath family, famous for Welcome to Plathville. Among those who found themselves struggling after going from rules everywhere to the free world was Ethan Plath, son of Kim and Barry Plath.

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In 2024, he announced that he was divorcing his wife, Olivia Plath, which is a huge disruption to his life. It's easy to assume that he might have run into trouble after so many big changes, but was he arrested? A Facebook post claims he was.

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Was Ethan Plath arrested?

The post simply announces: "Kim Plath's Worst Fear! Ethan Plath ARRESTED For DUI!" It links to an article that seems to describe how Ethan spiraled to the point where he was arrested for DUI in 2025. So, is it true?

The article itself screams AI-generated, and isn't backed up by any source that would suggest Ethan was arrested in 2025. So, it does not appear to be true. An article from 2024 suggested that Ethan was charged with "failure to pay parking" in Minnesota, but the allegations don't seem to have any fact-checking behind them.

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Fan reactions to arrest rumors show that fact-finding for reality television is a tough path.

Fan reaction online to the rumor that Ethan had been arrested has proven to be a shining example of how AI-generated articles and gossip sites can twist the narrative and make finding the truth difficult. Even in the age where every bit of information about the world rests at our fingertips, sometime the truth can be elusive.

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This is particularly true when you're talking about rumors concerning reality stars and influencers. For the simple reason that they're famous enough to garner speculation and rumor, but still unknown enough that the truth behind their lives is somewhat mysterious. People often fill in the blanks using parasocial assumptions and "research," and rumors can take wing quickly.

Especially now that some social media accounts plug AI-generated nonsense that sounds authoritative but has zero basis in reality. Horse content creator Katie Van Slyke found herself running afoul of this in April 2026 after she was forced to address rumors about major occurrences in her life. Katie, who has millions of followers across several platforms, joked that she had no idea she was pregnant or that she was gravely ill, citing AI-generated photos and articles peddling rumors about her life. False rumors.

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In a witty video addressing the issue, Katie pointed out that you can't trust everything you read online. And while you might feel a connection to certain influencers and stars, you only know what they allow you to see.