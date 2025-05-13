‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Ethan Plath’s Ex-Wife, Olivia Plath, Claimed He’s Engaged "I am wondering why he’s in such a rush to get a divorce. Then I find out he got engaged." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 13 2025, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ethan.plath,@oliviamarieplath

In 2018, Welcome to Plathville fans watched as one of the TLC show's stars, Ethan Plath, thought he found his forever person in Olivia Plath. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and showed their marriage's ups and downs on the show. After six years together and multiple bouts of arguing with Ethan's family, Olivia filed for divorce in 2024 months after she announced their separation in October 2023.

Since splitting from Ethan, Olivia has shared juicy details regarding their divorce. On social media, she spilled the tea on her ex's love life, stating he's engaged to a mystery woman. Here's everything to know regarding Ethan's possible engagement.

Is 'Welcome to Plathville' star Ethan Plath engaged?

Ethan's ex-wife discussed a new development in his love life in April 2025. Olivia took to TikTok on April 28 and shared that, while Welcome to Plathville fans saw Ethan sign divorce papers, the couple is still legally married. She claimed her estranged husband filled their divorce papers out incorrectly, forcing them not to go through. Olivia also said Ethan wasn't pressed for them to divorce until he demanded one out of the blue. "We need to get divorced immediately," she claimed he told her.

Olivia said Ethan's willingness to move forward with their divorce came after her spending nearly a year trying to get him to move forward. She shared that he unblocked her a few months ago and was suddenly ready to take the leap. Olivia said she questioned the reason behind Ethan's willingness before she realized he was engaged to his girlfriend, Teegan.

"I am wondering why he’s in such a rush to get a divorce," Olivia claimed in her TikTok. "Then I find out, he got engaged. Imagine proposing to a girl, and being like, ‘Will you become my wife?’ And she says, ‘yes,’ and he says, ‘Oh, I have to legally divorce my other wife first.’” The wedding photographer, who started dating a guy named Brendan in September 2024, pointed out that she had been trying to work with Ethan for months leading up to his call to action.

"He’s still legally married to me because he refused to work with me for over a year," Olivia added. "But he already got engaged to another girl.”

Ethan Plath reportedly denied being engaged amid Olivia Plath's claims.

Although Olivia claimed Ethan has moved on with a new wife-to-be, that doesn't seem to be the case. A source told Us Weekly the TLC OG isn't engaged to Teegan. However, it appears the couple is still together after Ethan hard launched their relationship via Instagram.

"Proud to introduce my sweet girlfriend!" he captioned under a photo of them. "She truly is one of the sweetest, kindest, and patient people I’ve ever known! Looking forward to the next year and what it has to bring. Wishing everyone a very happy new year! Here we go 2025!"

While Ethan and Teegan are reportedly not ready for marriage yet, Olivia claimed it won't be an easy feat when they are. After claiming Ethan blocked her when she told him she would get started on signing the divorce papers after tax season, she warned his girlfriend to watch out for her and her daughter, reminding her fans of her earlier claims of Ethan being physically and mentally abusive towards her and threatening her with a gun.