'Welcome to Plathville's Ethan Plath and His Girlfriend Have Gone Instagram Official

When Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath announced their split on Welcome to Plathville, some viewers assumed they would work through their issues. Others figured that these two had gotten married so young that this was bound to happen anyway. And now that Ethan has moved on and has a girlfriend, everyone can agree that his marriage is totally in the past.

So, who is Ethan Plath's girlfriend now? Following his divorce, he shared some details of getting out there to date on the show. But Ethan comes from a family where dating with the intention of marriage, or courting, was once the norm. It was how he and Olivia developed a relationship, after all. Luckily, Ethan figured out how to have a girlfriend well before a fiancé, and he and his girlfriend made things Instagram official.

Who is Ethan Plath dating? He has a girlfriend.

In January 2025, Ethan shared an Instagram post with a handful of photos of himself with his new girlfriend. He wrote in the caption, "Proud to introduce my sweet girlfriend! She truly is one of the sweetest, kindest, and patient people I've ever known! Looking forward to the next year and what it has to bring. Wishing everyone a very happy new year! Here we go 2025!"

He didn't tag her, or give any other details about who his girlfriend is, post-Olivia. But the photos indicate that Ethan and his girlfriend have been happily dating for a little while and that they're pretty comfortable with each other. From car selfies to photos of the couple outside of one of Ethan's restored classic cars, it looks like the relationship is new, but not too new.

It also isn't out of the ordinary for any member of the Plath family to keep some parts of their romantic lives off social media, including the names of their partners. Ethan's younger sister Lydia Plath didn't reveal details about her boyfriend until right before he proposed to her. And only then did she finally tag him in photos.

Ethan's younger brother Micah Plath was also coy about his girlfriend, Veronica. He didn't even introduce her on the show right away. And after little sister Moriah Plath's public relationship with her ex-boyfriend Max crashed and burned, maybe her siblings learned a few lessons. So for Ethan to introduce his girlfriend without giving away much besides some photos and the mention that she's "sweet" isn't too out of left field.

