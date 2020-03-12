We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Is Maggie Really Leaving 'A Million Little Things'?

Season 2 of A Million Little Things sees Maggie plunge herself into some much-needed soul searching. Having broken up with her boyfriend, Gary (James Roday), she started spending more time with Eric (Jason Ritter), only to discover that she might have romantic feelings for the man with her deceased brother's heart beating inside his chest. To make matters even more complicated, she also won a fellowship award at Oxford. What's next for Maggie? Is she leaving A Million Little Things?

So, is Maggie leaving 'A Million Little Things'?

As a recent episode titled "Change of Plans" revealed, Maggie might end up attending one of the most prestigious institutions in the world after all. 

She first heard back from the university in an earlier episode titled "Goodnight," when she learned that she got into the second round. This cast new doubt on her relationship with Gary, who interpreted it as another telltale sign of Maggie's disloyalty. Consumed by a potent mix of anger and disappointment, he swiftly proceeded to break up with her. 