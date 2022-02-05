Will 'CSI: Vegas' Fans See Marg Helgenberger Reprise Her Role as Catherine Willows?

While Season 3 did get picked up by OWN after being canceled by CBS, Marg's character will not be returning as a regular. She had been committed to another pilot when the show was first canceled. However, she will be involved with the show in some capacity. Seeing how she won't be a full-time character on All Rise, maybe this would free up her schedule to be in Season 2 of CSI: Vegas. Hopefully, in the coming weeks, we will know for sure if she's going to appear next season.