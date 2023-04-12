Home > Entertainment > Anime Source: A-1 Pictures 'Mashle' Is a New Anime That Recently Began Streaming — Is the Manga Finished? Is the 'Mashle' manga finished? The new anime follows Mash Burnedead, a young man determined to help his family in a world ruled by magic. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 12 2023, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

The Spring 2023 anime season is chockful of returning shows, brave new pilots, and of course, new adaptations of popular manga. Among the vast and exciting collection of new shows, there's Mashle: Magic and Muscles. The new series premiered on April 8 and takes place in a world where one's level of magic determines ones standing in society. It follows Mash Burnedead, a young man whose lack of magical prowess is compensated by his absurd physical strength.

Despite having very little potential for magic, he is determined to achieve greatness at the Easton Magic Academy and become a Divine Visionary in order to make a better life for himself and his adoptive father. Mashle is a new and promising anime for the season, but as with most anime adaptations of this nature, fans are looking to see if the source material is complete so that they can prepare themselves for the kind of story they may be in for. Is the Mashle manga finished?

Is the 'Mashle' manga finished? Here's what you should know.

The new Mashle anime adapts the manga series by Hajime Kōmoto. The series began in 2020 and is currently serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump in Japan. In the West, the manga is licensed by Viz Media, with chapters being officially translated and released on a regular basis.

If you were hoping that the new anime adapts a complete story, then you may want to brace yourself, because the Mashle anime is only just getting started. The manga series is currently ongoing. As of this writing, over 145 chapters have been collected into 16 separate paperback volumes in Japan, not including the chapters that have yet to be published in collected volumes.

Because Mashle is an ongoing story, the anime will likely work to adapt the first arcs. Fans looking to get a head start will need to resort to the manga. For those hoping for a proper conclusion, though, it may not be far off. As of Vol. 12 of the manga, Mashle is currently in its final arc. An ending is on the horizon, meaning that the ending to the anime is a realistic goal.

How many episodes will 'Mashle' have and where is it streaming?

At this point, the episode count for Mashle has not yet been formally announced. At the very least, fans can expect this first season to last 12 to 13 episodes that will air across the next three months. However, the show has been previously listed as a "complete" anime adaptation, meaning that it will likely be split up into multiple seasons. This would be similar to how the My Hero Academia anime takes breaks between different seasons of the show.