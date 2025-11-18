Are You Wondering If Mia Khalifa Is Related to Wiz Khalifa? You Aren't Alone The two famous personalities sharing the same last name has folks wondering. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 18 2025, 3:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Folks have been wondering for years if rapper and singer-songwriter Wiz Khalifa is related to former Pornhub star and internet personality Mia Khalifa. Mia burst onto the scene in 2014 and eventually joined OnlyFans. Wiz joined the entertainment industry with his 2006 album, "Show and Prove."

Mia made headlines recently for her outspoken support of Palestine amid the Israel-Gaza War, and her home country of Lebanon also banned her from the country. She was banned from Lebanon after she wore a hijab in her online adult content. Wiz has also gotten into hot water for his past political remarks, but are the two related?

Is Mia Khalifa related to Wiz Khalifa?

No, Mia and Wiz are not related. The "Bugatti" recording artist was born Cameron Jibril Thomaz in Pittsburgh, Penn., back in 1987. During an interview with iHeart Radio back in 2011, the rapper revealed how he chose the stage name, which was a combination of him being wise beyond his years or a "whiz" and honoring his Muslim grandfather.

"Wiz Khalifa comes from, uh, me being the youngest dude in the crowd of people that I always hung with," he said. "They would say I was a young whiz or wise beyond my years — was, like, pretty good at everything that I did." "And Khalifa comes from my granddad. He's a Muslim, and it's Arabic for success or a leader. So, I put the two together when I was a teenager."

Mia's born name is Sarah Joe Chamoun, according to Wikipedia. Bustle reports that Wiz inspired her in choosing her stage name. Mia said she used the name of her dog, which was Mia, and combined it with the last name of her favorite rapper. She told the pultet that she liked Wiz's music, and the name Khalifa "felt Arabic.") Mia also said that she was given the bad advice to choose a different name because "it — and I quote — ‘sounds slutty and people won’t be able to spell it.’”

The advice proved to be incorrect, and Mia's videos had more than 1.5 million views in two weeks. She was also named Pornhub’s No. 1-ranked performer on the platform. Mia said that she doesn't like to be referred to as a porn star, and she once "blew up" when she was introduced as such on air live during an interview.