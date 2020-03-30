Mia Khalifa Is Once Again Going Viral on TikTok After Her "Hit or Miss" Meme

Mia Khalifa Is Once Again Going Viral on TikTok After Her "Hit or Miss" MemeBy Distractify Staff
If you’re a TikTok user, you might be seeing the hashtag "#miakhalifachallenge" trending on the popular video-sharing app.
It refers to a rapid-fire game involving celebrity names, and though popular among women in quarantine with their boyfriends, this latest challenge can’t top the "Hit or Miss" meme that Mia Khalifa is best known for. Here’s a breakdown of how the Lebanon-born webcam model became a viral star.
Mia Khalifa TikTok meme explained: how "Hit or Miss" took over the internet.
The former adult film star became an overnight sensation (for those who didn’t already know her from Pornhub) when she got her very own diss track by the Atlanta-based hip-hop group iLOVEFRiDAY.
The rap duo released the song "Mia Khalifa" in response to a fake tweet that they believed had been posted by the social media celeb. The message in question, which was sent via a phony page that has since been deleted, attacked Pakistani-American iLOVEFRiDAY member Aqsa Malik for smoking in a hijab.
"She’s so disrespectful to all Muslim women and gives us a bad image smh," the tweet read, leading Aqsa and her partner Xeno Carr to publicly hit back, calling Mia hypocritical since she famously filmed herself having sex in a hijab during her porn days.
But iLOVEFRiDAY's diss track didn’t blow up until the TikTok account @nyannyancosplay highlighted one of the best verses in December 2018: "Hit or miss/I guess they never miss, huh?/You got a boyfriend, I bet he doesn't kiss ya/He gon' find another girl and he won't miss ya/He gon' skrrt and hit the dab like Wiz Khalifa."
The lyrics became so popular on the platform that the first "Mia Khalifa Challenge" was born. It required users to film themselves yelling "hit or miss" in a public place with the hope that someone would respond, "I guess they never miss, huh?"
The 2020 "Mia Khalifa Challenge" harks back to those days when all anyone could talk about on TikTok was the controversial brunette beauty.
Is Mia Khalifa the most famous Mia in pop culture?
This latest TikTok trend involves users asking their boyfriends to say the first famous surname they can think of when given a moniker like Travis or Jennifer. The person listing first names always ends with Mia to see if their SO will call out the highly ranked Pornhub performer.
It’s an interesting trick given that there aren’t many famous Mias in the world (the first one we thought of was Mia Thermopolis, a fictional character in The Princess Diaries). After doing a little research, we determined that Mia Farrow, Mia Hamm, and Mia Wasikowska are much better answers.
Even with the notoriety she gained during her brief stint in the adult film business, Mia Khalifa admitted that she barely profited from the experience. "People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue," the 27-year-old tweeted in August 2019.
"I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was... scary," she added. Personally, we think Mia should be making royalties from her diss track.
