'Dirty Jobs' Host Mike Rowe Doesn't Offer Fans Much Info About His Love Life

Throughout his long career in show business, Mike Rowe has managed to keep a relatively tight lid on information about his personal life. That includes everything from what his career was like before Dirty Jobs to his love life, which most fans know very little about. Now, some are wondering whether the popular TV personality is married , and if so, who his wife is.

For a time, Mike was linked to stuntwoman Danielle Burgio. Danielle was the stand-in for Trinity in The Matrix films, and is now married to producer Robert Merrill. Mike has also been linked to Sandy Dotson, who works as an executive at a data management company. The two were spotted on vacation together, and Mike even said that he was currently in a relationship with a woman in San Francisco in 2019. Mike never confirmed whether the woman was Sandy or not.

Unless he's kept his marriage very hidden, it would appear that Mike is unmarried. In spite of his long career in the public eye, Mike has only been publicly linked to a few women. Even those links were only through rumor, which means that Mike has managed to keep the details of his dating life very private.

Mike doesn't feel the need to have kids.

In 2006, a Reddit user asked Mike whether he wanted to have kids, and he replied with a fairly lengthy explanation of why he didn't feel it was necessary. He said that he had nothing against having children, but added that he had weighed the pros and cons carefully after seeing how the lives of his friends changed once they had children.

Mike also said that he believes a lot of people who are parents have no business being parents, and pointed out that having a kid was very easy to do in theory, but hard to do in practice. "The most difficult task a human being can embark upon — the lifelong commitment of parenthood — requires no qualification whatsoever," he wrote. Mike continued, explaining that he'd never heard a truly convincing reason to have kids or not have kids.

"Here's my answer," Mike wrote in conclusion. "My reasoning for not having kids is due to the fact that I'm selfish. And if I ever change my mind and decide to have a family, my reasoning will be the same." The lengthy, frank answer that Mike left to the question may have surprised the questioner, who suggested in their post that they weren't sure whether the question would receive an answer at all.