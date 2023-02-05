Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Getty Images Mike Rowe's Net Worth Shows That Getting Down and Dirty Pays Off By David Triana Feb. 5 2023, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

At one point or another in our lives, we’ve all imagined what it would be like to have our dream job. For some it might be becoming the next big-time actor, for others it could be becoming a world-renowned doctor. However, for someone like Mike Rowe, it's all about seeing how dirty one can get while on the job.

The host of the fan-favorite show on the Discovery Channel Dirty Jobs, Mike makes it his mission to delve into some of the most difficult, demanding, and messy jobs in the country. While the majority of fans recognize Mike from the show, his career expands much farther than Dirty Jobs, which has helped him do very well financially and position his net worth where it is today.

What is Mike Rowe’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, it’s estimated that Mike's net worth is around $30 million. As one might expect, his gig as the host of Dirty Jobs is a huge reason as to why the show became so successful — and also one of the main reasons as to why he’s worth millions. However, as mentioned above, Mike's career began way before Dirty Jobs. In fact, his very recognizable voice found its place in the Baltimore Opera as he was finding his footing in Hollywood.

As he shared in an interview with Kelly Clarkson, his operatic era was really just to get his foot in the door of the entertainment business and get his SAG card, but then Mike actually grew to enjoy it. After Mike became the host of Dirty Jobs, he also went on to score several voiceover gigs as a voiceover artist and narrator.

Mike Rowe TV host and narrator Net worth: $30 million Mike Rowe is the host of Dirty Jobs and hosts and produces several other television shows and podcasts. Birth date : March 18, 1962

: March 18, 1962 Birth place : Baltimore, Maryland

: Baltimore, Maryland Birth name : Michael Gregory Rowe

: Michael Gregory Rowe Father : John Rowe

: John Rowe Mother : Peggy Rowe

: Peggy Rowe Education: Graduated from Towson University with a degree in communication studies, 1985

How much does Mike Rowe make on ‘Dirty Jobs?'

As a producer on Dirty Jobs, it’s estimated that Mike Rowe’s salary is $4 million, according to CA Knowledge. Aside from his work on the show, the other projects that Mike has been a part of have helped contribute to his overall net worth, totaling an estimated monthly income of $500,000.

Following Dirty Jobs, Mike could be seen on CNN’s Somebody’s Gotta Do It, and the Facebook Watch series Returning the Favor. One thing that has helped Mike find continued success is his ability to resonate with all ages through his friendly personality. As such, Mike has lent his talents to narrating shows like American Chopper, American Hot Rod, Deadliest Catch, and How The Universe Works. He also could be seen in an episode of American Dad and Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing.

Is ‘Dirty Jobs’ still on the air?