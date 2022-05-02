Throughout Season 8 of Spring Baking Championship, viewers couldn't help but notice that Molly always sported a smock-type dress. The gorgeous, flow-y outfits featured bold patterns and were perfect for the spring theme. However, as the weeks progressed, fans wondered if the dresses were strategic. Could they be camouflaging a bump?

Others noted that Molly even alluded to pregnancy cravings on the baking competition. “Well that explains the craving for cookie salad,” one Twitter user wrote.