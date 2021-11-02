Who Is Marvel's Morbius? Is He a Hero or a Villain? All Your Questions, Answered

The once-forgotten movie Morbius , starring Jared Leto as the titular vampire, is officially on track for its early 2022 release. After a two-year delay and one trailer to "satisfy" fans, the character is finally heading to the silver screen as he deserves.

The latest trailer strives to introduce viewers to Morbius, and it does a pretty decent job. However, if you're impatient and want to learn all about him, keep reading. We're going to dive into who he is, his powers, and whether he's a good or a bad guy.

Who is Morbius?

Before we dive into anything else, it's important to know the character's back story. Dr. Michael Morbius grew up in Greece with his single mother. He experiences a rather lonely childhood due to a rare blood disease. His mother, fearful that Michael could get hurt, forces him to stay inside. The crippling condition contributes to his grotesque appearance, and though his looks aren't the best, Michael is an intellectually gifted boy who spends all of his time reading.

While his mother works at her father's bookstore, Michael often sneaks out to hang out with his friend Emil. During one of their outings, Michael is seriously injured. That moment encourages the duo to become scientists and discover a cure for Michael's disease. While at college, Michael and Emil complete research using vampire bat blood to create a cure for the blood disease, and in time, the analysis earns them a Nobel Prize.

Source: Sony Pictures

As an adult, Michael's condition keeps worsening, to the point he sustains critical injuries from minuscule tasks, such as lifting a mug. One day, he decides to speed up the experimentation process and sets sail with Emil and his fiancée Martine. The procedure accidentally turns him into a living vampire, and once he loses control, Michael ends up killing his best friend Emil. To avoid hurting Martine, Michael dives into the water and travels to New York City.