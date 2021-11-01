The Upcoming ‘Morbius’ Film Might Make More Spidey Villains Part of the MCU

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the endings of Spider-Man: Far From Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Remember Morbius? The Jared Leto Marvel movie that only had one trailer and was delayed from 2020 to 2022? If you forgot, no one would blame you. But the vampiric villain is still coming to the big screen. And believe it or not, the featurette preview already has some implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.