‘Venom 2’ Sets up Detective Pat Mulligan as Toxin in Follow-up Films

The Marvel cinematic universe appears to be well on its way to including every single working actor who's ever had a credit with a major production studio in its lineup of films. Seriously, I wouldn't be surprised if Hologram Tupac appears in a Phase 4 film or two.

But as a result of Marvel's huge bank roll and expansive body of work, viewers inevitably come across an actor or two they immediately recognize in supporting or featured roles.

And there were a lot of people who saw Venom 2 and asked themselves: Who is Detective Mulligan?