Don't Worry, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Fans — Nell Isn't Leaving the Show Permanently

The talented intelligence analyst joined the OSP in Season 2, and has been a key member of the team. As "Fortune Favors the Brave" revealed, Nell needed to take some time off to think about her career and love life. So, is Nell leaving NCIS: Los Angeles permanently ?

Nell Jones (Renée Felice Smith) announced that she was taking a temporary leave in a previous episode of NCIS: Los Angeles titled "Fortune Favors the Brave," and fans have been feeling down ever since.

Is Nell leaving 'NCIS: Los Angeles' permanently?

Season 11 of NCIS: Los Angeles dealt a good few heavy blows to the intelligence analyst. In "The Circle," she had to ask her significant other, Eric Beale (Barrett Foa), to move out of their shared apartment so that she could help her sister, Sydney (Ashley Rae Spillers). At the end of the episode, Nell and Eric decided to stop referring to themselves as a couple and keep the relationship open-ended instead.

If the romantic troubles weren't enough, Nell also had to make a few tough choices in her professional life. In "Commitment Issues," she had to sacrifice her integrity and provide extensive help for G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell ), who launched a private investigation to track down his missing ex-girlfriend, Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly) during office hours.

In "Fortune Favors the Brave," she told Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) that she had been struggling to get out of bed for the past days, stating that she might be reaching the point of burnout. Soon after her casual chat with Kensi, she decided to broach the topic with Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt), who strongly advised her against taking permanent leave.

