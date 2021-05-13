'Nightwatch' Immerses Viewers in the Lives of Emergency Responders

Nightwatch isn't the first show to have fans and even non-viewers question its validity. The reality show Live Rescue is also on A&E and is similarly dedicated to the live pursuits of paramedics, firefighters, and police officers while they're all on duty. Those attached to the show have claimed it's real, with some components that might be edited or condensed for television.

For most fans, it doesn't really matter if parts of shows like Nightwatch and Live Rescue are slightly scripted for the sake of entertainment. Even if people are a little suspicious of the reality of the show, they'll likely continue watching to enjoy every little moment of suspense.

Watch Nightwatch on Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on A&E.