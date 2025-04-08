Is Sabrina Carpenter's Bestie Paloma Sandoval Related to 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval? They're both Sandovals, but are the two related? By Ivy Griffith Published April 8 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @palomaidaliasandoval, MEGA

Celebrity relationships can be complicated, hard to track, and surprising at times. People you wouldn't imagine could be related might be, such as RuPaul and Senator Cory Booker. But what about people who share a last name? You might assume they share blood, especially since Hollywood types often come from families that share fame.

Article continues below advertisement

Along that line of thinking, fans have been wondering for a long time if Sabrina Carpenter's bestie, Paloma Sandoval, is related to the scandalous and controversial Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval. Here's what we know about how they are related to one another.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Sabrina Carpenter bestie Paloma Sandoval related to 'VPR' Star Tom Sandoval?

Although Paloma is perhaps best known for being the best friend of "Please, Please, Please" singer Sabrina Carpenter, she has some fame chops of her own to brag about. On Instagram, she has well over 54K followers.

Tom, of course, is best known for his role on Vanderpump Rules and his infamous "Scandoval" scandal on the show. More recently, he appeared on The Masked Singer, Special Forces, and The Traitors. So, are the two related? As it turns out, no, they are not! They just happen to share a last name.

Article continues below advertisement

What do we know about Sabrina's bestie, Paloma?

There's plenty we know about Tom due to his celebrity status in the world of reality television and all the heartache his affair with Rachel Leviss caused Ariana Madix. But what do we know about Paloma? We know that she's one of Sabrina Carpenter's best friends, to start with. Paloma has several pictures of herself on social media with the "Espresso" singer.

Article continues below advertisement

She's also out there trying to be a force for good, according to her Instagram. The Mexican-Canadian influencer shared on her social media, "I’m such a positive beam on the body-positive topic. I’m a big girl, I’m a plus-size woman. But that has never registered in my mind as part of my identity. I think that’s what resonates with people.” ⁣

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina and Paloma have been friends since at least 2022, as that is when they posted their first picture on Instagram together. While they don't seem to be childhood besties, Paloma is childhood besties with yet another star: Gossip Girl star Whitney Peak. And if it seems to you as if Paloma is collecting a surprising number of stars in her friend group, you're not alone. In her Instagram comments, people gush over her connection to both famous women.

Article continues below advertisement

One cheeky picture of Paloma and Whitney shows the two sharing a bite at a restaurant, and Instagram fans are cheering them on, a few playfully expressing jealousy at her proximity to Whitney.