'Reply All' Host and Producer Step Down Following Claims of Discrimination at Gimlet

The news has put a hold on the ambitious series, but what about Reply All? Is the podcast canceled ?

Earlier this month, Gimlet-run podcast Reply All began the mini-series, "The Test Kitchen," investigating the toxic workplace dynamic at Bon Appetit that led to the outlet's downfall. But after only two episodes of the series aired, a former Gimlet employee came forward with allegations of discriminatory and toxic behavior at the company — with the show's host and producer called out specifically.

A former Gimlet staffer called out 'Reply All' for discriminatory behavior.

In a thread on Twitter, Eric Eddings, a former employee at Gimlet, specifically called out both producer and senior reporter Sruthi Pinnamaneni and host PJ Vogt for their own contributions to a toxic work environment at Gimlet. "[Reply All] and specifically PJ and Sruthi contributed to a near identical toxic dynamic at Gimlet," Eric posted on Twitter on Feb. 16.

Last week I got an email from Sruthi about Reply All’s Test Kitchen series. I had been avoiding listening but once I did I felt gaslit. The truth is RA and specifically PJ and Sruthi contributed to a near identical toxic dynamic at Gimlet. This will be a longer thread, apologies. — Eric Eddings (@eeddings) February 16, 2021

"The [Bon Appetit] staffers' stories deserve to be told, but to me it's damaging to have that reporting and storytelling come from two people who have actively and AGGRESSIVELY worked against multiple efforts to diversify Gimlet's staff and content," he continued. Eric outlined how he'd personally spoken with PJ about potential avenues for improvement in the team's diversity, though his requests were ignored. Ultimately, he claimed PJ and Sruthi worked against the union committee when it formed.

Both Sruthi and PJ have since released apologies, and both have stepped down from the podcast. "I want to begin by acknowledging the complicated and emotional nature of what has unfolded on social media and in conversations over the last 24 hours," managing director Lydia Polgreen said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I have had direct discussions with those involved and many others of you who are feeling the impact of this, and I plan to continue these in the days and weeks ahead."

I’ve personally seen harassing messages sent by PJ to other Organizing Committee members. Heard him denigrate other colleagues. He and I had a meeting, where I begged him simply not to attack the union. — Eric Eddings (@eeddings) February 16, 2021