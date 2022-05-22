‘Ridley Road’ Tells a Fictional Story Set in the Real-Life Fascism of 1960s London

And last October, as Ridley Road aired on the BBC in its native UK, British businessman and philanthropist Gerald Ronson told The Times of Israel about his experience as a member of the 62 Group, which dissolved in 1975. “It was simple — we did what had to be done. These were Nazis beating up Jews,” Gerald said. “I felt we couldn’t tolerate this. We didn’t have knives or guns, but we did what was necessary to protect Jews. Bad people had to be taken off the streets.”