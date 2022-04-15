But all that being said, Road 96 is not a horror game in the traditional sense. There are no spooky beings lurking in the trees who will haunt you on your journey, nor is there one big bad guy you're trying to evade.

Instead, the fear and despair that come with playing this game are set in the consequences of your choices. You're facing off against a system that is set up against you, and even the moves you may believe are the safest could result in your capture and sentence to a work camp.