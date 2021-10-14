Is Dr. Robbins Making a Comeback in 'CSI: Vegas'? We Sure Hope So

It has been more than two decades since CSI: Crime Scene Investigation premiered on network television and gave us a glimpse into the world of forensic science. Following the show’s debut, several critically acclaimed spinoffs were born.

Although CSI: Miami and CSI: NY received rave reviews during their tenure, both series were later canceled. And it wasn’t long before the CSI saga came to an end altogether. But CBS gave us the revival we didn’t know we needed with the return of CSI: Vegas. The series premiere aired on Oct. 6 and reunited fans with a few of their favorite OG CSI characters.

But many fans want to know if a certain coroner is returning for the reboot. So, is Robert David Hall reprising his role in CSI: Vegas ? Here’s what we know about Dr. Robbins’ return.

Is Robert David Hall reprising his role as Dr. Robbins in ‘CSI: Vegas’?

Although several other characters from the original cast of CSI have confirmed that they will appear in the sequel series, there’s no word on whether Dr. Robbins will return for Season 1. Robert made his television debut in the CSI series premiere and played Al Robbins for 15 seasons before the show ended.

Robert was only hired for one episode, but his performance wowed showrunners and he was promoted after only one scene. In a 2014 interview with HNGN, Robert recalled, "The scene went well and I thought, 'Great. I got a paycheck. Thank God I can pay the rent this month.' I didn't know the behind-the-scenes drama that was going on. They were trying to find a coroner.”

By Season 3, Robert was a main character on CSI, appearing in more than 300 episodes during the show’s run. Although his appearances were rare, his presence on the show is certainly missed by fans. ​​"I think that it's great, after all these years, that people still want to go along for the ride,” the CSI actor shared.

Ahead of the series premiere of CSI: Vegas, showrunner Anthony Zuiker said that fans are in for quite a few surprises. There’s a chance that Dr. Robbins might make a surprise guest appearance sometime this season, given the show’s open-door policy for former cast members.

