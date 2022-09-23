Rosalind's Motives Are Murky in 'Fate: The Winx Saga' (SPOILERS)

During Season 1 of Fate: The Winx Saga, people are reluctant to discuss Rosalind, who is a former Headmistress of Alfea School being held in stasis by Headmistress Farah Dowling. Bloom learns that Rosalind was responsible for burning down a village called Aster Dell, where she and Beatrix were found as infants, that was infested with Burned Ones.

The Winx suite girls later learn that Rosalind had her reasons for invading Aster Dell: to retrieve Bloom and kill the Blood Witches living there.