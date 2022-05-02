Rosemary and Leland Might Soon Become Parents in 'When Calls the Heart'

Former actress and current newspaper owner Rosemary Coulter (Pascale Hutton) first arrived in Hope Valley in Season 1 of When Calls the Heart.

Back then, she was busy trying to win back Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing) from Elizabeth (Erin Krakow). Rosemary fell in love with local sawmill owner Leland Coulter (Kavan Smith) in Season 2. By the time Season 3 rolled around, Rosemary and Leland had already entered into wedding-planning mode. And now, as a preview for Season 9, Episode 10 suggests, they might be expecting a baby.