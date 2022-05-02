Rosemary and Leland Might Soon Become Parents in 'When Calls the Heart'By Leila Kozma
May. 2 2022, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Former actress and current newspaper owner Rosemary Coulter (Pascale Hutton) first arrived in Hope Valley in Season 1 of When Calls the Heart.
Back then, she was busy trying to win back Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing) from Elizabeth (Erin Krakow). Rosemary fell in love with local sawmill owner Leland Coulter (Kavan Smith) in Season 2. By the time Season 3 rolled around, Rosemary and Leland had already entered into wedding-planning mode. And now, as a preview for Season 9, Episode 10 suggests, they might be expecting a baby.
Is Rosemary pregnant in 'When Calls the Heart'? Hearties are feeling hopeful.
A fan-favorite couple on When Calls the Heart, Rosemary and Leland have long delighted fans with their well-balanced dynamic. Now, as a promo for Season 9, Episode 10 suggests, Rosemary might be pregnant.
In the short clip, Rosemary tells Elizabeth that she doesn't have a fever. As she implies, she might be pregnant instead. Season 9, Episode 10 will likely flesh out the feverishly anticipated storyline in more detail.
The preview has already garnered considerable traction. Many fans have headed to Twitter to ask further questions about what's next for Rosemary.
"What a cliffhanger! Walden framed Lucas? And that preview for next week! So dramatic! And it looks like Rosemary and Lee are FINALLY going to have a baby! #hearties #LucaBeth #allinforseason10," tweeted @wcthforever14.
Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith have talked about the family-planning storyline in a previous interview.
"It's been a constant conversation," Pascale, the actress portraying Rosemary, told Entertainment Tonight in 2021.
"We haven't dropped the ball. Pascale and I are definitely championing that. We're not dropping the ball, we are being tenacious, and we are trying to make that happen, but we will see where it ends up. We are doing our best," Kavan said. "If there's any reason I think it's logistics. We have one set of twins on the show, and it's challenging working with little ones."
Season 9, Episode 9 had a range of complications in store for Rosemary and Leland.
Season 9, Episode 9 of When Calls the Heart marks the unexpected return of Wyman Walden (Wesley Salter), a prospective factory owner who is ready to shake things up in Hope Valley. Elsewhere, Rosemary and Leland try to financially support Joseph (Viv Leacock) — but the kind gesture spectacularly backfires.
"Joseph found out that Lee co-signed the loan. He wished that Lee would have asked him first. Hopefully, they can patch things up soon. @VivLeacock @KavanjSmith #hearties #allinforseason10," tweeted @wcthforever14.
But mending their friendship with Joseph is far from the only thing on the couple's mind. In the same episode, Rosemary and Leland also discover that Arthur (Matthew James Dowden) isn't as trustworthy as they hoped him to be — but they continue to hope he will help fund Valley Voice.
Catch new episodes of When Calls the Heart every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Hallmark Channel.