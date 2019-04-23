'Roswell, New Mexico' Is Coming to Netflix — But Will It Return for Season 2?

Fans of CW's Roswell, New Mexico are really sweating before tonight's season finale. And they have good reason to. According to series creator Carina Adly MacKenzie, "The question for the Pod Squad becomes what to do next. How do you get justice when you have to keep the killer a secret?" she teased. "And how far are they willing to go, how much are they willing to sacrifice? The last few minutes of the finale change everything."

But with the finale airing so soon, many die-hard fans of the show have another pressing question on their minds. "Any word on a Season 2 yet?" inquired one viewer who's dissatisfied with only one season. "WE NEED S2" echoed another on Twitter, while someone else asked, "How has it not been renewed yet?" So, will Roswell, New Mexico be renewed for a Season 2 or will it be canceled after tonight?

Source: CW

"OK, so where's Season 2?" one adamant fan wrote in a tweet addressed directly to the CW. "PLEASE #RenewRoswellNM for a FULL 22 episode second season. It's your best new show!" As much as fans seem to adore this new show, which is actually a remake of WB's and UPN's 1999 Roswell, it hasn't been getting the best ratings.

According to TV Line, Roswell, New Mexico's ratings are middling at best, with an average of under 0.3, which isn't great but also isn't terrible. In fact, the ratings place Roswell in a tie for sixth place with five other shows that the CW has already opted to renew. So there is a lot of hope for fans of this alien show after all. Plus, the CW series is succeeding at tackling many social justice and political issues that other shows shy away from, and fans seem to love that despite being a sci-fi show, Roswell, New Mexico keeps the storyline down to earth (ha, get it?).

Source: Instagram

Roswell, New Mexico is coming to Netflix next week! The CW has not yet announced whether they're renewing Roswell, New Mexico for a second season, and that seems like a strategic move. The network has been sending most of their series over to Netflix after the shows air live, and Roswell seems to be no exception.

In fact, the entire debut season of Roswell, New Mexico will be available to stream on Netflix come May 1. And with hope, more fans who don't have cable TV or who've forsaken appointment viewings in favor of binge-watching will fall so in love with the series, creators will be forced to write a Season 2.

Source: CW/Instagram

But until then, it seems there are no rumors or any buzz around a Season 2 being filmed yet. This should change in the first half of May, once they get a bit of a gauge of how it's performing on Netflix, and ahead of the Upfronts, during which networks will try to woo ad buyers into investing in their shows.

What will happen in Season 2? If Roswell, New Mexico does indeed make a return for a second season, fans are full of predictions as to what might happens. For one, Noah, the most powerful of all the known aliens, is going to feature prominently in the hypothetical upcoming season, because he seems to know something about the aliens themselves that we absolutely need to find out.

Source: CW/Instagram