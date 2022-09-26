Is Sam Beckett in the New ‘Quantum Leap’? Scott Bakula Weighs In

In an Instagram caption addressed to “Quantum Leap fans around the world” — and written “in an effort to quiet the rumors and move on” — Scott revealed last month that he’s not involved in the new version of the show.

“First of all, thanks for hanging around through the decades!” he wrote. “Here’s the simple version of what’s going on with the Quantum Leap reboot and me: I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it.”