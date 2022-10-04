Is Sam Champion Still on 'Dancing With the Stars'? He Opened Up About His Health

In fact, he’s so popular with viewers that he has more than 159,000 followers on Instagram. His time on Dancing With the Stars is certainly shedding a different light on him for his fans. According to Gold Derby, he and other contestants from the show paid tribute to James Bond in the most recent episode.

Sam admitted that samba dancing was the hardest dance of all for him to learn, but he still did his best to pull through and impress the judges in a fun and witty way.