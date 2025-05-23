Saoirse Ronan's Recent Public Appearance Has Many Speculating That She's Pregnant The actor has not officially confirmed the news. By Joseph Allen Published May 23 2025, 10:24 a.m. ET Source: Mega

They have to grow up sometime. A recent public appearance at the Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2026 show has some speculating that actress Saoirse Ronan is pregnant with her first child. We know that she's happily married to Jack Lowden, but is that speculation founded in anything concrete?

Saoirse doesn't spend much time discussing her personal life, but there are definitely indications that she's expecting. Here's what we know.

Is Saoirse Ronan pregnant?

Following her appearance at the Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2026, the consensus seems to be that Saoirse is expecting her first child. She has not stated as much publicly, but the images seem to suggest that she's sporting a baby bump. Fans of the Little Women actor are over the moon about the news, although some are also realizing that they have been watching her in movies since she was a child herself. "Ladybird having a babybird 🥹" one person wrote on Reddit.

"It’s tripping me out because I remember when she was a child and I was not… ha ha. Now she’s married and having a baby and a celebrated actress and I’m still watching pop culture online," another person added. Because she hasn't offered any details on the pregnancy, we don't know when she might be due. This does explain why she seems to have taken a short break from acting in the past few months, though.

Saoirse Ronan was raised in Hollywood herself.

Although she's more well-adjusted than most child actors, Saoirse has been working in the movie business for decades at this point. In an interview with NPR, she suggested that her positive experiences with acting at a young age are thanks in large part to her parents. "It was such an incredible environment to grow up in, where youth and innocence is sort of encouraged, in a way, and play is never forgotten about," she said. "That's really shaped who I am as an actor now."

She was discussing her film, Blitz, at the time, which focuses on a mother and son who are separated in London during the World War II bombing campaign. "Honoring the mother-child relationship was just something that I couldn't really pass up," she explained. "I'm incredibly close to my own mother and we've spent a lot of time together where it was just me and her, so that dynamic is something that I've always wanted to bring to life on screen."

Now, Saoirse is bringing that relationship into her personal life, or at least that's how it would appear. The news has not been officially confirmed, so at the moment it's still speculation. Given how much of Saoirse's personal life she has intentionally shielded from public view, though, it seems very possible that she will never provide much detail on her pregnancy.