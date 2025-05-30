'Sinners' Shook Audiences to Their Souls and Scored Big, But Is It Getting a Sequel? "My favorite movies are ones where it feels like a world was happening before and a world is gonna happen after." By Ivy Griffith Published May 30 2025, 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Warner Bros

Horror movies exist to thrill us, chill us, and leave us with a sense of unease and discomfort when we walk away from the theater. Whether that unease is spiritual, mental, emotional, or all of the above, the horror genre aims to rattle you.

The 2025 movie Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan and Miles Caton, managed to do exactly that. With a chilling and disturbing historical setting and a supernatural twist, it's the kind of movie that will pry its way into your nightmares from time to time. But did the movie do well enough to get a sequel? Two after-credits scenes have fans thinking that there's a spine-tingling sequel on the way.

Is 'Sinners' getting a sequel?

If you managed to get all the way through Sinners without crawling out of your seat, you may have taken a minute during the credits to catch your breath and organize your thoughts. If you sat all the way through the credits, you were rewarded with two after-credits scenes that have fueled some pretty intense speculation.

We have to go in reverse order of post-credit scenes to examine the rumor of a sequel. Because the second after-credit scene didn't seem to drop any major hints, instead showing a younger Sammy performing "This Little Light of Mine." But it was that first post-credits scene that has people buzzing. In it, we see a much older Sammy encounter Mary and Stack, who explain what really happened during that fateful fight between the twins.

Without giving too much away, it leaves a little hint that there may be more to the story. However, director Ryan said in an interview with GamesRadar, "I mean, no, for me, my favorite movies are ones where it feels like a world was happening before and a world is gonna happen after. So that's the best compliment somebody can say." So while Ryan is saying no for now, that after-credits scene and some rumors of a Sinners 2 in production make us hope "maybe someday." However, officially, the answer is, "No."

Michael and Ryan have some thoughts on what messages are hidden within the movie.

The movie itself is a triumph for Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, who have worked together multiple times in the past. Between historic themes meant to unsettle and a little bit of the supernatural meant to intrigue, it's a fully fleshed movie with a lot to offer audiences.

For instance, there's a hidden meaning behind the choice to have twin gangsters Smoke and Stack at the center of the story, both of whom are played by Michael. In an interview with Sally, Ryan explains that it's "just a story primarily about Africans. In America, if you know uh the history of foundational black Americans, they come from West Africa. In Nigeria, there is a twin deity. In the Yoruba religion, Yoruba people over-indexing the birthright of fraternal twins. It's a thing that we reckon with."

And aside from a nod to Yoruba culture, the film was a "love letter" to traditional music styles. When Sally asked what message the movie was meant to send using blues, Yoruba culture, and other hidden nods, Ryan mused, "This movie was an exercise in exploring uh the dichotomies and the 'why' as an exploration of the judgment" of blues as "the devil's music."

He added, "Everybody in this movie is using their advantage to survive in these awful conditions. Everybody. And for the twins, their advantage is there's two of them." Ryan concluded, "At the end of the day, everybody's striving for a community, and these guys were born with that. They had nothing else but that. The community of two."