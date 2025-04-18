'Sinners' Has Two Post-Credits Scenes, but What Do They Actually Mean? Will there be a 'Sinners 2'? By Joseph Allen Published April 18 2025, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: Warner Bros.

Among diehard movie aficionados, Ryan Coogler's Sinners is one of the most anticipated releases of the spring. Now that the movie is in theaters, many want to know whether the film contains any post-credits scenes.

While this isn't a Marvel movie, that doesn't necessarily mean that there's nothing worth sticking around for after the credits roll. Here's what we know about whether Sinners has any post-credits scenes.

Source: Warner Bros.

Does 'Sinners' have post-credits scenes?

Sinners has not one, but two post-credits scenes. The first occurs during a break in the credits, and the second as the film's credits conclude. Below, we'll discuss both scenes and what they might mean for a potential sequel. If you don't want any spoilers for the film but want to know whether there were post-credits scenes, this is probably the time to jump out of this post.

Explaining both of the 'Sinners' post-credits scenes.

Warning: Everything below contains spoilers for Sinners. The first post-credits scene is set decades after the events of the film and features an older version of Sammy receiving a visit from Mary and Stack, who are both undead and now living in the 1990s. Sammy is shocked to see them, only to discover what really happened on the night when he thought everything went to hell.

As Stack explains, the final battle between Stack and Smoke actually ended after Smoke agreed to let Stack go free as long as he promised to leave Sammy alone. Stack then asks Sammy to play as he did on that fateful night, and we get a brief reminiscence of everything that happened that day as Sammy plays. It's a reminder of the community that was built and then eventually destroyed.

In the scene in question, Old Sammy is played by blues legend Buddy Guy, who has collaborated with many of the most famous acts in the world. "I pitched him what the movie was and he told me his life story about being a sharecropper as a kid and going up to Chicago and trying to learn how to play. I broke down crying, because everything I had just written in the script, this dude lived, outside the supernatural stuff," Coogler explained to The Los Angeles Times.

Will there be a 'Sinners 2?'

The second post-credits scene features young Sammy performing "This Little Light of Mine." It's a quiet, contemplative moment that's meant to send people out of the theater, and doesn't feature any of the surprises of that first post-credits scene. Instead, it's just a chance to live in the moment.

