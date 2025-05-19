Why Are the Vampires in the Film ‘Sinners’ Irish? Inside the Details ‘Sinners’ centers on the story of twin brothers Smoke and Stack, both played by Michael B. Jordan. By Danielle Jennings Published May 19 2025, 4:18 p.m. ET Source: Warner Bros. Studios

Despite not even being halfway through 2025, Sinners has already become one of the biggest hits of the year. The Ryan Coogler-directed and Michael B. Jordan-starring vampire film continues to entertain fans and break box office records, but some fans still have one lingering question regarding the Irish descent of the vampires.

Set in the Mississippi Delta in the 1930s, Sinners centers on the story of twin brothers Smoke and Stack, both played by Michael, who are confronted with the supernatural when vampires come to town. But why are the vampires in Sinners Irish?

Why are the vampires in ‘Sinners’ Irish?

In an April 2025 interview with IndieWire, Ryan explained the decision regarding the ancestry of the film’s vampires. “I’m obsessed with Irish folk music, my kids are obsessed with it. My first name is Irish. I think it’s not known how much crossover there is between African American culture and Irish culture and how much that stuff’s loved in our community,” he told the outlet.

“It was very important that our master vampire in this movie was unique, and as specific as the situation was,” Ryan continued. “It was important to me that he was old, but also that he came from a time that pre-existed these racial definitions so that he would be extremely odd, and that it would all seem odd to him. But also that he would see it for what it was and offer a sweet deal, if that makes sense. And that the music was just as beautiful.”

Jack O’Connell spoke about his character's heritage.

Speaking with GQ, the actor explained his thoughts on his character Remmick. “I think it's beautifully handled. Obviously, by virtue of me dad [who was from Ballyheigue in County Kerry], the Irish story is something that is, and always has been, interesting to me,” Jack began.

“My understanding [is that Ireland's] biggest export is people,” he continued. “Just to understand the influence that had on the American south at this particular time, and how that found its way into the music there, was something I know that Ryan's savvy to, and I think part of the reason for Remmick being from Ireland.”

Will there be a sequel to ‘Sinners'?

As is the case with an overwhelming amount of Hollywood films, especially those that are financial successes, many have speculated that there could possibly be a sequel to Sinners on the horizon.

However, in an exclusive interview with Ebony, ahead of the film’s release and hundreds of millions at the box office, Ryan pretty much shut down those hopes … for now. “I never think about that,” he said at the time.

“I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that," the director added. "I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique.”