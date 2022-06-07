Was THAT Explicit Scene in 'The Boys' Season 3 Premiere All CGI or Au Natural? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 1 on Prime Video.
Here's the big question for today: How on earth did the production team for The Boys pull off that absurd Termite/penis scene in the Season 3 premiere, and was the penis in question CGI?
Just when we thought the satirical superhero series can't up the ante on absurdity!
Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) walk in on a gruesome scene in The Boys Season 3, Episode 1. The supe Termite (Brett Geddes) accidentally sneezed while he was inside his hookup Peter's (Jarratt Siddall) penis.
Things didn't go well for Peter after that one accidental sneeze.
Was 'The Boys' Season 3 penis scene CGI?
It turns out that the infamous Termite/penis scene from The Boys Season 3 premiere was a combination of CGI and prosthetics. According to the general trivia section on Prime Video, the shots of the shrunken down Termite crawling into the tip of Peter's penis were mostly CGI.
However, the trivia also notes that, "The inside of [Peter's] urethra was built practically, the last design of our late, great, beloved production designer Arv Greywall."
Eric Kripke, the showrunner for The Boys, went into more detail about how the scene was filmed for Entertainment Weekly. He wanted the Termite character to have a scene where they ran up someone's butt and blew it up.
The problem? The Boys have already filmed a scene like that! RIP Translucent. Eric joked that, "There's only so many orifices a person can go in. So really, by process of elimination, you [have to] run into a urethra."
According to Eric, The Boys' production team built an actual, "11-foot-high, 30-foot-long penis," for the scene. Eric was surprised that Amazon execs were okay with the scene at all. However, they had one major line that could not be crossed. Eric explained that, "You're not supposed to show an erect penis ... so we had to be very careful with the design of the [prosthetic] penis."
The showrunner joked, "if you look at it, we had to design in all these wrinkles to make it clear that it wasn't erect. So, anyway, it's exhibit 7,023 why I love this job."
He credited Craig Rosenberg, one of the writers and executive producers for The Boys, for coming up with the idea in the first place. Craig was also the mastermind behind the Deep's (Chace Crawford) dolphin chase scene in Season 1, and the infamous whale scene (you know the one) from Season 2.
Sadly, the entire penis scene doesn't end up being a pleasurable experience for poor Peter at all. However, it's quite hilarious when Frenchie walks in.
What will The Boys think of next? New episodes drop every Friday, only on Prime Video.