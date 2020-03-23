'The English Game' Is Based on the True Story of the Birth of Soccer

If you loved Downton Abbey or you're simply a diehard soccer fan, then you'll likely want to watch Netflix's The English Game. The drama series comes from Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downton Abbey, and it centers around how professional soccer began, and how it managed to transcend class divides.

The six-part series has already won critical acclaim, and the touching story of the beginning of England's most popular professional sport has many wondering if The English Game is based on fact.