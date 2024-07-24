Home > Entertainment > Movies Social Media Reacts Negatively to 'Skibidi Toilet' Film and TV Franchise Announcment Michael Bay is developing a 'Skibbidi Toilet' film and TV franchise. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 24 2024, Published 5:11 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Some argue that the world is quite ridiculous these days, given what captures the public's attention. Not only is the uber-viral "Hawk Tuah" girl developing a reality show based on her two-word fame, but there's also talk of transforming a controversial animated internet sensation into a film and TV franchise.

Yes, we're talking about Skibidi Toilet, the web series depicting a fictional conflict between human-headed toilets and humanoid characters with electronic heads. Um, that's quite an interesting concept! OK, before we speculate further, is this Skibidi Toilet movie really happening? Here's what we know so far, including who will helm this potential project.

Source: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage Michael Bay is developing a 'Skibbidi Toilet' film and TV franchise.

So, is the 'Skibidi Toilet' movie real?

Alright, it appears that the Skibidi Toilet movie is moving forward! According to a July 24 report from Variety, director Michael Bay and former Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman are set to develop both a film and television adaptation of the web series.

On the July 24 episode of Variety's Strictly Business podcast, Adam Goodman revealed they are "in talks right now, both on the television side and the earliest conversations right now on the film side." He also mentioned that Skibidi Toilet creator Alexey Gerasimov is "building something that could be the next Transformers or could be a Marvel universe."

Michael Bay studying Skibidi Toilet rn: pic.twitter.com/KzUxgxp78x — juandissimo (@Treeofl1fe) July 24, 2024

Adam added, "I will say that Michael and Jeffrey Beecroft, who's his longtime production designer and a colleague of his that's worked with him on all of his movies, have been working very closely with Alexey to really professionalize the kind of back engine of this, to make sure, if we ever decide to go film or television, that this is kind of lifted beyond just the resources that creators have on the internet."

Adam also hinted at one concept being a hybrid animated/live-action format for Skibidi Toilet, drawing stylistic inspiration from movies like John Wick and District 9. OK, that certainly sounds... interesting, don't you think?

Many aren't happy about the idea of a 'Skibidi Toilet' movie.

The unconventional YouTube series skyrocketed in popularity in 2023, particularly among younger viewers. Yet, it hasn't been without its share of controversy. In fact, many argue that Skibidi Toilet's violence and eerie animation style render it unsuitable for children.

"skibidi toilet movie similar to John Wick" is not something I expected to read on twitter first thing after seeing Longlegs https://t.co/ae63Bu8EWc — Posters with Letterboxd Reviews 👍 (@boxdposters) July 24, 2024

On the other hand, some just think Skibidi Toliet is a completely unserious form of media and are surprised to learn it's being developed into a TV show and feature film franchise. "NOBODY is watching a Skibidi Toliet movie and I speak for everyone when I say this," one person posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

A second X user said, "gonna pretend this isn’t real because if I acknowledge it as real for even a second I think I might just drop dead." "ARE YOU F--KING KIDDING ME. MICHAEL BAY IS ACTUALLY MAKING A MOVIE ABOUT ONE OF THE WORST CONCEPTS IN THE WORLD, WHYYYYYYYYYYYYY!?!?" a third X user enthusiastically shared.

If I have to see twitter suggest the Skibidi Toilet movie to me one more time today I'm gonna lose it — Greibach 🖥️🦇 Digital Vampire Souls-tuber (@Greibach_VT) July 24, 2024