Oftentimes when we revisit past eras of American history, we center them around who the president was at the time. Watergate? Nixon. The American Revolution? George Washington, of course. World War II? FDR. Change we can believe in? Obama, naturally!

However, in the new Showtime series The First Lady, history gets a new point of view: through the eyes of some of America's most iconic first ladies. What were their lives like, behind the scenes?