'Big Brother 25' Fans Think Host Julie Chen Teased a "Battle Back" Competition 'Big Brother 25' may shake up the house and feature a pre-jury Battle Back, which allows a houseguest who's seen everything back into the game. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 11 2023, Updated 11:03 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Just the Gist: Big Brother host Julie Chen revealed an upcoming announcement will "shake up the game."

Many fans believe it has to do with a pre-jury Battle Back competition.

This will allow an evicted houseguest to return to the house and continue playing Big Brother.

At the end of the September 7 episode of Big Brother 25, following the eviction of Red Utley and Cameron Hardin's HOH win, longtime host Julie Chen teased a game-changing announcement that will "affect this year's jury." As we all know, the reality show's motto is "Expect the unexpected," so what could this upcoming revelation entail? Well, many fans believe it involves an evicted houseguest returning to the game via a "Battle Back" competition.

Source: CBS Is there a chance that Kirsten, Reilly, Hisam, or Red gets to return to the game?

So, will there be a "Battle Back" on 'Big Brother 25'?

At the time of writing, it's unknown if Big Brother 25 will include a "Battle Back" comp. However, based on Julie's exit interviews with the evicted houseguests, it's highly unlikely that one of them will receive the opportunity to rejoin the house and play the game for a second time.

Julie has been revealing major secrets to the evicted Big Brother 25 houseguests, including the biggest one: Cirie and Jared Fields are mother and son. With that said, it's been assumed that there won't be a pre-jury "Battle Back." But we can't lie — it would be interesting to see someone who knows everything return to the game!

How are they gonna last 100 days with 2 HGs evicted week 1 and no pre jury battle back ?😭😭 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/ouASc0kYpX — Ramo 🐍 | عمر🇲🇦 (@ramolannisters) August 11, 2023

Nevertheless, many fans in the Big Brother subreddit think a jury "Battle Back" competition is still in the cards because it will help drag out the season to its historic 100-day mark. It's gonna happen after jury," one fan said, "there's 100 days, so there has to be a battle back or something."

A second user agreed, writing, "Most likely will be a jury battle back. They have extra time to fill for 100 days. So if not that, maybe a fake eviction, intruder/late addition, etc."

Others added that the producers might unveil a "Battle Back" competition for Cirie and/or Jared. It's painfully obvious that the Big Brother producers want the mother-son duo to be in those final two seats on finale night, so we wouldn't be surprised if a twist worked in their favor.

Damn these producers really want a Jared and Cirie final 2 #BB25 — Henry (@henry_dxng) September 2, 2023

"There is probably a jury battle back. Either that, or they are saving a twist to save Cirie at any point because there will be at least one double," a fan shared on Reddit.