Jared Fields Is Losing Some 'Big Brother' Fans Thanks to His Behavior on the Live Feeds 'Big Brother' fans are calling for Jared to be expelled from Season 25 after he reportedly used the r-word on the live feeds. Here's what happened. By Chrissy Bobic Sep. 5 2023, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

On a show like Big Brother, with live feeds that don't miss much from the houseguests, it's hard for players to hide anything. So when fans claimed on social media that Season 25 contestant Jared Fields said the r-word on the live feeds, it caused quite a flurry. Fans shared that Jared referred to fellow houseguest America Lopez as a derogatory word on the live feeds, though the actual clip has not surfaced.

Then, there was a video that began circulating in which Jared admitted to calling America that name, only in that video, he referenced the incident and said outright "the r-word." So, did Jared really say the r-word itself on the Big Brother live feeds? And if he did, how much does that go against the show and CBS network's code of conduct?

Did Jared say the r-word on the 'Big Brother's live feeds?

Although there isn't video evidence of Jared calling anyone the r-word in the Big Brother house, he did admit to it in a conversation with Cory Wurtenberger. In a video of that interaction from the feeds, Jared admits he was wrong. So it does appear that Jared said the r-word in the Big Brother house. However, we haven't seen that conversation.

"I don't think she's… the r-word," Jared says in the video, with a slight pause before the end of that sentence. "I slipped up. Obviously I was angry about it. I'm willing to admit that." While it's unclear in the clip what Jared got so heated about in regards to America, other content from the live feeds does offer some clues.

Jared explains on the live feeds that, as the Head of Household, he wants America out of the house, come eviction night. But if she were to win the Power of Veto and use it on herself, it would hurt his plans.

Some 'Big Brother' fans want Jared kicked off the show.

Earlier in Season 25, fellow houseguest Luke Valentine was expelled from the game for using the n-word. At the time, CBS released a statement that announced Luke "violated the Big Brother code of conduct" in using the racial slur. Now, viewers are curious about the rules regarding use of the r-word. However, since viewers of the feeds saw Luke use the n-word and no one outright saw Jared use the r-word with America, some fans believe the use of the word won't get Jared booted.

