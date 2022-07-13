There's No Official Mobile 'Cuphead' Game — Yet

The 2D side-scroller Cuphead is one of the more difficult titles available on consoles today. The game offers no shortage of difficult bosses and tricky opponents as you navigate through the carnival-style map, collecting the souls of those who promised theirs to the Devil.

Since its release as an Xbox exclusive in 2017, the game has become a favorite of many. In 2017 it received the Best Art Direction, Best Debut Game, and Best Independent Game at the Game Awards, as well as a BAFTA for its music.