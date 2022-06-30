'Cuphead' Finally Released Its New DLC Expansion — Does It Include Online Multiplayer?

In Cuphead, the titular cartoon character and his brother Mugman find themselves in a sticky situation. After losing a bet to the Devil with their souls on the line, they are forced to collect the contracts of the Devil's other debtors in order to wipe their slate clean. The boys must fight through a litany of zany and wacky bosses, all while trying to outsmart the Devil behind his back.

The game is best known for its rage-inducing bosses and gameplay that encourages last-minute reactions.