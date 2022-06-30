'Cuphead' Finally Released Its New DLC Expansion — Does It Include Online Multiplayer?
Several years after its original release, Cuphead is still going strong. First released in 2017, the game is a shoot 'em up 2D platformer that features hand-drawn animations instead of traditional game graphics. It was widely praised for being a love letter to the golden age of animation with challenging and rewarding gameplay. Cuphead's legacy persists through a cameo in Super Smash Bros. as a costume, an animated series on Netflix, and a new DLC expansion launched in June 2022.
The game features plenty of bells and whistles, but fans are wondering if the game features online multiplayer. The game already has some multiplayer function and several playable characters. But can players join up with each other online? Here's what you should know about multiplayer in Cuphead.
Is 'Cuphead' online multiplayer?
In Cuphead, the titular cartoon character and his brother Mugman find themselves in a sticky situation. After losing a bet to the Devil with their souls on the line, they are forced to collect the contracts of the Devil's other debtors in order to wipe their slate clean. The boys must fight through a litany of zany and wacky bosses, all while trying to outsmart the Devil behind his back.
The game is best known for its rage-inducing bosses and gameplay that encourages last-minute reactions.
Players can choose to play as either Cuphead or Mugman. There's no real difference in their gameplay mechanics, so it boils down to whichever brother you're vibing with at the time. In the Delicious Last Course content released in June 2022, the game added a third playable character in the form of Ms. Chalice. She has a few unique moves, including a double jump and a dodge roll.
In the game, up to two players can join each other in local co-op. By plugging in another controller, you can have up to two characters on screen at the same time taking on bosses.
But in an age where online multiplayer games like Fortnite and Fall Guys have dominated the market, does Cuphead follow suit with online multiplayer?
Unfortunately, no. Cuphead does not feature online multiplayer in any way. Not even the release of the DLC has changed this fact.
According to a Cuphead-related Reddit thread, there are hints hidden within the game's code that suggest that online multiplayer was going to be included, but evidently, that hasn't come to fruition. Some players on Reddit claim that they are able to "sorta" play online through Steam, but fans call the experience "too laggy" for a game that requires tight reflexes.
Is 'Cuphead' on Xbox Game Pass?
While the game lacks online multiplayer, is it at least available on Xbox Game Pass? After all, the game first started as an Xbox exclusive before getting ported to other systems in the years since its release.
Looks like there's no luck on that front either. According to Dot Esports, Cuphead has never appeared on Game Pass for subscribers to play at their leisure. If you want to play, you'll have to buy it like any other game.
Cuphead is available on all major gaming platforms.