Authorities Shared an Update on What Happened to Nancy Guthrie and the Ongoing Investigation "I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case." By Chrissy Bobic Published May 14 2026, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cbsnews

Some cold cases sit that way for decades before any new information comes out to reignite the investigation. So, is there any news about Nancy Guthrie following her disappearance from her Tucson, Ariz., home? That's what people want to know, especially those who have continued to follow the case with what little confirmed details emerged after the first few crucial weeks. Savannah Guthrie, of the TODAY show, has openly pleaded with whoever her mother's captors are to return her safely to the family.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, after Savannah returned to work and the dust seemed to settle on the ongoing investigation, there are still a lot of questions. As some theorize what happened to Nancy and others are sure the 84-year-old mother of the TODAY show star is no longer alive, the investigation hasn't ended. In fact, the Pima County Sheriff's Department shared an update with the public.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is there any news on Nancy Guthrie? May 2026 update:

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke to 13 News in Tucson in May 2026 to share an update about where the case stands now. According to him, no one, including the FBI, has given up on finding out what happened to Nancy and who is responsible. He also admitted that it can be a slow process, but that there have been some breadcrumbs along the way.

"They are working hard to get this resolved, and I think every day they get closer," Nanos told the outlet. Labs are also working with DNA, he revealed. He added, "It moves at a snail's pace, I guess for some. But for my investigative team, and for me, we look at this as, no, this is doing exactly what we need it to do."

Article continues below advertisement

He appeared to sound confident that the investigation will result in someone being arrested, even if he didn't share who that person might be or any clues about the individual or individuals responsible for Nancy's disappearance and potential attack. Nanos said, "I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case. And whoever that individual is, that individual will have a right to a fair and impartial trial."

Article continues below advertisement

There are still conspiracy theories about what happened to Nancy Guthrie.

As the investigation continues, with little to no additional details about what happened to Nancy released to the public, the conspiracy theories also continue. On Reddit, users have theorized pretty much everything, from an unhinged relative to a wild plot against Savannah because of her work in helping to expose Jeffrey Epstein.

I still think they should thoroughly check the septic tanks around her home.



Where is Nancy Guthrie? — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) May 14, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

"Is there any proof that the son-in-law even dropped her off?" One Redditor wrote. "Why did she Uber TO their house, but the son-in-law drove her home? And he didn't walk her into the house? Just saw her go into the garage?" To be clear, though, according to NBC News, Savannah and her family members were cleared of any involvement early on in the investigation.

Now, outside of the Redditors who fancy themselves as armchair detectives, Khloé Kardashian has entered the chat. Yes, that Kardashian. She talked about the case on her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast and shared what she believes is going on.

Article continues below advertisement