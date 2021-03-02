This Major Character Just Died on the Dream SMP, and Fans Are Not Happy About It (SPOILERS)By Jamie Lerner
Mar. 1 2021, Published 8:49 p.m. ET
After almost a year of going head to head with Dream on the Dream SMP server, it looks like Tommyinnit has met his demise. After Tommy faces Dream as they’re trapped in a prison cell, Dream seems to beat Tommyinnit until he is dead. But in the Dream SMP, a character’s death doesn’t always mean that they’re really dead depending on how many canon lives they have left. So, is Tommyinnit really dead?
The Dream SMP server began as a survival multiplayer server, in which gamers could interact as they try to survive and build the world around them. However, it turned into more of a roleplaying game focusing on some key storylines. While it’s not completely scripted, the writers come up with the main plot points ahead of time. One of the main storylines was the rivalry between Dream and Tommyinnit. It looks like that rivalry may have come to a close since Tommyinnit is now dead.
Tommyinnit is now dead on the Dream SMP server.
The apex of Tommy and Dream’s rivalry came to a halt as Dream beat Tommy to his death. Tommy thought he had the upper hand when he went to visit Dream in prison. He had finally succeeded in locking Dream up, which was a major accomplishment since Dream has been after Tommy since Tommy joined Dream SMP. Dream has always been after Tommy’s discs, but once he got some of them, Tommy vowed to take back what was rightfully his.
Between their battles over discs, countries, and the government, several of Tommy’s allies had died, such as Wilbur, who is completely dead, and Tubbo, who still has one life left. So, thinking he had the power, Tommy went to visit Dream to get his closure. Tommy claimed this would be his last visit to Dream, but little did he know that would be true for reasons out of his control. While visiting Dream, a TNT explosion went off outside the prison, and Tommy was trapped with Dream for seven days.
This forced the two to hash out their problems. Many times they both threatened to kill the other, but neither was seriously going through with it. Tommy says to Dream during his visit, “You ruined my past, Dream, but you will not ruin my future.” Of course, that’s exactly what Dream does after Tommy claims the “revive” book is not real. This angers Dream, who then beats Tommy with a potato until Tommyinnit is dead.
How many canon lives does Tommyinnit have?
Since Tommyinit now seems to be dead, viewers of the Dream SMP stream are wondering if Tommy really is dead, or if he has more canon lives. The difference between a canon death and a non-canon death is that a canon death is previously decided upon by the writers as a plot point to the story, so it counts in the wider Dream SMP.
Wilbur isn’t back to writing yet although hopefully he will be soon :)— dream (@dreamwastaken) February 22, 2021
The prison plot is almost completely fleshed out though and has been for a while! This was me and Tommy :D
After the Manberg-Pogtopian War, Wilbur Soot, the previous head writer for the Dream SMP, spawned the "Three Lives System" to better their storytelling and legitimize death on the server. Ironically enough, Wilbur was one of the first characters to lose all three of his canon lives, although this was by choice. After Tommyinnit’s death, he is now also considered dead, with zero canon lives remaining.
just died— TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) March 1, 2021
All three times Tommyinnit died were by the hand of Dream, and vice versa, although Dream has one canon life left. Tommy was first killed during the War for L’Manbergian Independence twice by Dream. However, many fans are distraught and hope that this is not really the end for Tommy. According to Tommy’s Twitter, though, he really is dead. Dream also tweeted that he and Tommy worked together on the prison plotline, so Tommy's death is canon. Who knows where the Dream SMP will go next?