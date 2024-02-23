Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix The New Live-Action 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Series Is Now Streaming — Is Toph in It? The new adaptation of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' adapts the first season of the original show, but does Toph make an appearnace? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 23 2024, Published 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Nickelodeon

Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details for the live-action series adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. In 2005, critics and audiences became captivated by Avatar: The Last Airbender. The animated series takes place in a world of "benders" who can control one of four elements — water, earth, fire, and air. It follows Aang, a young and foolhardy monk who is the latest Avatar, a living spiritual conduit who can command all four elements at once. After being frozen for over 100 years, he reawakens to a world ravaged by the conquest of the Fire Nation and must master his control over all four elements to restore balance.

Article continues below advertisement

The original series ran for three seasons and became a critical and commercial success across its run. Its subsequent popularity eventually gave rise to a live-action film adaptation in 2010. While the film was universally panned, Netflix is taking another shot at the concept with a full-blown live-action series that premiered on Feb. 22, 2024. The series adapts many fan-favorite characters, but does Toph appear in the first season? Here's what we know so far.

Source: Nickelodeon Toph uses the vibrations of the earth in her bending technique

Article continues below advertisement

Is Toph in the live-action 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' series yet?

Longtime fans of the original show will certainly remember Toph Beifong, initially portrayed by Michaela Jill Murphy. Having debuted in the cartoon's second season, Toph is a prodigal young Earthbender who uses her blindness to her advantage as she commands unparalleled mastery over earth. She is later recruited by Aang and his companions as Aang's Earthbending master and imparts her knowledge to the Avatar along their travels.

In a series full of fan favorites, Toph became one of the most popular characters in the series thanks to the wide-reaching representation in media she portrayed. Naturally, fans were intrigued as to whether or not she might appear in the live-action show.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, there's no sign of her just yet. Toph doesn't appear in Season 1 of the 2024 series. As of this writing, the live-action version presents of truncated version of the original show's first season in which Aang (Gordon Cormier) focuses his efforts on learning Waterbending before any other element. As such, Toph doesn't make an appearance just yet.

Who will portray Toph in the live-action series?