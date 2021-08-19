Is the Tranquillum House in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Based on a Real Place?

While the wellness resort at the heart of Nine Perfect Strangers may be picturesque, the scenic retreat holds many dark secrets. The Hulu miniseries is based on a 2018 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty , and it centers around the nine attendants of a healing retreat held at the Tranquillum House.

The program is run by Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), a renowned host who hand-selected each of her nine guests. Some of her practices may look familiar to viewers who are enthralled with the world of wellness, but her other methods are unconventional at best — and they could prove to be life-threatening.

Though viewers (who didn't read the book) aren't exactly sure where the show is going, it's already clear that the Tranquillum House is not a good place to be. Is it based on an actual resort?