This Is Why You Won't See Ty in Season 5 of 'Sweet Magnolias' "It was Carson's choice to leave." By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 12 2026, 9:15 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

It's always difficult when a main actor leaves a show. Their departure has to be worked into the script in a way that does their character justice. Or, as some shows have tried to do, that character can always be recast, although that notoriously doesn't work out well.

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Fans of Sweet Magnolias are growing concerned that this may be a hurdle the show's producers have to overcome, as Season 5's premiere is notably missing Tyler "Ty" Townsend. Will he be back later in the season, or has Carson Rowland truly moved on from the role?

Source: Netflix

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Is Ty in Season 5 of 'Sweet Magnolias?'

Unfortunately for Ty fans, he will not appear in Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias, as the actor who plays him has left the show. The script reconciles this fact in a way that, admittedly, lets a lot of viewers down.

After Ty and Annie Sullivan's extended will-they-won't-they romance arc, the pair breaks up shortly after finally getting together. In a move that seems highly unnatural for his character, Ty asks Annie to put her own life plans on hold and follow him to Europe so he can pursue his own goals of making music. Understandably, Annie declines that less-than-temping offer, and their relationship comes to an end.

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Source: Netflix

So, why did Carson Rowland leave 'Sweet Magnolias?'

As mentioned, showrunners did Ty's character such an injustice because the actor who plays him didn't want to return to the show (although they could have written a better reason for his absence). Carson Rowland played Ty for four seasons before deciding to call it quits.

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On that note, showrunners have been clear about the fact that they didn't ask Carson to exit the show. Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson told TV Line, "It was Carson's choice to leave." In a statement that clarifies Carson's departure was on good terms, Sheryl assured he's always welcome to return, with, "I'm a big believer in leaving doors open for the future."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @carsonrowland

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While that would certainly be a possibility for a redemption arc for Ty, Sheryl has expressed satisfaction with how the show explained the character's exit. She said, "We're looking at a character who's going after a dream, and in the actor's absence, we were able to look at what the character's absence does to the people he left behind."

As for Carson, the actor has not explicitly addressed why he left the show. However, he has had a lot of personal and professional changes lately, making people think he's simply outgrown playing Ty.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @carsonrowland

Carson has a beautiful family, which is continuing to grow. His career is also evolving, as the actor has a slew of projects added to his portfolio, including The Queen's Jewels and The Beauty.

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In what could be a very clear scheduling conflict with Sweet Magnolias, fans believe that Carson has been cast in Season 2 of Off Campus and left his former show in order to pursue that opportunity. That said, per Good Housekeeping, neither Carson nor Off Campus's showrunners have confirmed or denied those rumors.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @carsonrowland