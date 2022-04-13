As an LDS Church follower himself, the detective starts to uncover buried truths about the origins of the religion, and soon, he begins to question just how devoted is he to his faith.

This is the premise of FX and Hulu's upcoming Andrew Garfield-led crime drama miniseries, Under the Banner of Heaven. The Oscar-nominated tick, tick...BOOM! star portrays Detective Jeb Pyre, alongside Fresh star Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays murder victim Brenda Wright Lafferty.