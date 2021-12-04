‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ Is Still Bringing the Funny in Its 18th Season

The points may not matter, but Whose Line’s legacy does! Not only is Whose Line Is It Anyway? still on TV, but The CW’s revival of the improv show has already aired more seasons than the first American run and more episodes than the British original.

The U.K. version of Whose Line premiered in 1988, airing 136 episodes across 10 “series” on Channel 4 before ending in 1999. The U.S. adaptation, on the other hand, debuted in 1998 and aired eight seasons on ABC and ABC Family before ending in 2007.