‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ Is Still Bringing the Funny in Its 18th Season

‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ Is Still Bringing the Funny in Its 18th SeasonBy Dan Clarendon
Dec. 4 2021, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
The points may not matter, but Whose Line’s legacy does! Not only is Whose Line Is It Anyway? still on TV, but The CW’s revival of the improv show has already aired more seasons than the first American run and more episodes than the British original.
The U.K. version of Whose Line premiered in 1988, airing 136 episodes across 10 “series” on Channel 4 before ending in 1999. The U.S. adaptation, on the other hand, debuted in 1998 and aired eight seasons on ABC and ABC Family before ending in 2007.
Then The CW brought the show back in 2013, and the revival’s premiere marked the broadcast network’s most-watched unscripted series premiere in six years, according to Deadline. Now that version of Whose Line has aired nine whole seasons and more than 150 episodes.
Here’s more information about the current incarnation, now airing the 18th season of the American Whose Line.
Who is the ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ host?
Comedian and actress Aisha Tyler hosts The CW’s Whose Line, following in the footsteps of The Price Is Right host Drew Carey, who hosted the ABC/ABC Family version, and British TV presenter Clive Anderson, who hosted the Channel 4 version.
“I was a huge fan of Whose Line before I got the job, and have been friends with Drew and [Whose Line performer] Wayne [Brady] for years,” Aisha told CW Atlanta in 2013. “I was incredibly honored, and half the time I forget to host the show because I am too busy staring in amazement at how full of awesome the guys are. They had to wire my chair with a low-voltage current to shock me into action every few minutes. Which mainly just tickles.”
When does ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ air?
The CW airs Whose Line on Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET. In fact, The CW only started airing original programming on Saturdays this season, with Whose Line joining the clip show World’s Funniest Animals on that night.
“We felt like Whose Line has worked in every time period we have put it in, we felt it was the perfect way to give ourselves depth and strength, and we found that World’s Funniest Animals for whatever reason worked over the pandemic anytime we put it on, audiences seem to like it,” Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW, told reporters this May, per Deadline.
That said, Whose Line is taking a break for the holidays. This Saturday, Dec. 4, The CW is airing the documentary Silent Night: A Song for the World. Next Saturday, the network is re-airing the TV movie The Waltons’ Homecoming. And the Saturday after that, The CW is airing the holiday specials Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer and World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas.
Is ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ on Netflix?
Whose Line isn’t on Netflix, unfortunately, but other streaming platforms carry iterations of the show. The U.K. version, for example, is streaming on Hulu at the moment, and the ABC/ABC Family version is streaming on HBO Max. And episodes from the current run of the show are streaming on The CW’s website and CW Seed.