Can You Play 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' on Xbox Game Pass? Here's What to Know By Anthony Jones Mar. 7 2023, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

Launched on March 3, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest experimental Soulsborne developed by Team Ninja that introduces plenty of neat ideas to the ever-popular formula. From the nuances of the Morale Rank system to balancing the Spirit Gauge between standard and powerful attacks, Wo Long has many features that should keep players hooked into its fast-paced action.

The RPG game is now available on current-gen consoles and PC, but is it possible to play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on Xbox Game Pass? Here's what to know.

Source: Team Ninja

Is 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' on Xbox Game Pass?

According to the Xbox website, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available on Game Pass for its Series X/S consoles and PC. Those not willing to foot the whole bill to play Wo Long can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass as a cheaper option, but the Soulsborne game could leave the online storefront in the coming years.

For instance, big titles like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Undertale are leaving Xbox Game Pass after years on the platform. These games and others getting the boot on March 15, 2023, are being replaced by heavy hitters like Guilty Gear Strive and the Dead Space series this month.

Source: Team Ninja

With that in mind, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty departing from Xbox Game Pass later on for other rising stars to make it on the platform isn't unbelievable. Sadly, if you decide to play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty via PC from Xbox Game Pass, you will encounter issues that could ruin your experience.

The PC performance for 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' is really rough, leading players to post negative reviews of the game.

Sitting currently with a "Mostly Negative" user review score on Steam, the PC version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty faces heavy scrutiny due to its performance issues. "It's a good game. The problem is its abysmal performance, stuttering, frame drops, crashes," describes one reviewer on Steam. "The list goes on."

On Reddit, Xbox Game Pass subscribers who have played the game on PC echoed similar gripes with performance. "The Game Pass performance was perfectly fine for me on the first two parts of the game. Going into the 3rd part, it has tons of issues where the game runs in slow motion constantly," said one Reddit user. Another Reddit user warned interested PC players "that the mouse control implementation is garbage," becoming "unplayable" as a result.

Here's examples of frames dropping while playing Wo Long demo...this is on performance mode. I know people prob gonna say it's my pc.. listen I was just playing Returnal flawlessly! no other games doing this lol my 1080ti can still hang!! Likely will play full game on console. pic.twitter.com/LUl64Fcadu — Erica (@Ericutz4thewin) February 26, 2023

In response to PC issues on launch day, the official Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Twitter page addressed the onslaught of negative reception: "We are investigating and addressing the various bug reports that we have received and are preparing to release a patch soon that will improve camera operation when using a mouse, as well as address other issues. We will announce additional details as they become available."