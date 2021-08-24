Yara Zaya Says She's Moving Back to Ukraine if She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Although Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren have had their ups and downs, they seem to have hit rock bottom when Jovi invited his wife to a strip club to celebrate their anniversary. In Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Tell-All, Yara and Jovi were forced to relive strippergate in front of all of their castmates, who vocally disapproved of Jovi’s behavior, and Yara was inclined to agree.

Lately, Yara’s threats of leaving America to go back to Ukraine are beginning to sound a lot more like promises, which she says she'll make good on if they welcome another baby in the near future. So, is Yara pregnant again ?

Is Yara Zaya pregnant again?

Jovi and Yara’s marital dispute continues in Part 2 of the Tell-All, where Yara reveals that she might have another bun in the oven less than a year after the birth of their first daughter, Mylah Angelina. The news, which left Jovi in shock, comes after the reality star missed two menstrual cycles.

Yara claims to have been too busy to take a pregnancy test at the time that the Tell-All was filmed, but she has plans for what’s next for her and her daughter if the test comes back positive. According to Yara, being alone in a foreign country with two children is completely out of the question. The reality star explained, “I don’t really want to be pregnant right now, but if I will have a second child, I would really just fly back to Ukraine.”

While Yara is adamant about returning home if she’s pregnant with Baby No. 2, she has no plans of divorcing her husband. According to Jovi, a long-distance relationship could potentially be an option for their family. “It’s a little bit different with my situation because when I get off of work, I can always just go to Ukraine,” he said, adding, “It wouldn’t be not seeing my family or something like that. I would be able to follow her wherever she goes.”

