Isabella Pollok's Mom Blames Lawrence Ray for Her Involvement in the Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult

As the world is beginning to learn about the ins and outs of convicted felon Lawrence “Larry” Ray’s sex cult via Hulu’s Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, questions continue to arise. Social media users have asked themselves just how Ray was able to pull off the unthinkable. And as it turns out, he had help from Sarah Lawrence college student Isabella Pollok.

Now that Ray’s fate has been sealed by the justice system, folks are wondering what consequences Isabella will also face. Additionally, many have long wondered how Isabella’s family has been impacted by the news. It appears that Isabella's family, in particular, her mother, is convinced that Isabella was also a victim of Ray’s. Here’s the 4-1-1.

Isabella Pollok’s mom, Cynthia Pollok, shared that she believes that Lawrence "Larry" Ray is at fault.

Like most parents, Cynthia Pollok is standing by her daughter’s side through her current legal struggles. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Isabella pleaded guilty on Sept. 5, 2022, to the conspiracy of laundering money, in connection to Ray’s crimes of extortion, money laundering, sex trafficking, and more.

And while Isabella has taken responsibility for her role concerning the sex cult, Cynthia believes that all the fault lies with Ray. “He is twice her age,” Cynthia told The Daily Beast in September 2022. “She was barely a teenager when she met him. I’m her mother, I love her. He’s a degenerate.”

Interestingly, Cynthia also shared that she had been planning to see her daughter, whom she hasn’t seen in over a decade. But, Isabella’s guilty plea ended up throwing her for a loop. “I already bought the tickets a month ago, and they sprang this on me yesterday,” Cynthia told the outlet. “I did want to [go to the trial to] see her in person because I haven’t seen her in at least 10 years … I haven’t talked to her in at least seven.”

Cynthia continued, “Isabella finally started to realize that being in Larry’s corner is not going to help her. But I still say all of this is Larry Ray’s fault. Totally his fault.”

Source: YouTube/Law & Crime Isabella Pollok leaving a NYC courthouse with her attorney

Cynthia Pollok shared that she tried to take Isabella Pollock away from Larry Ray.

Although Isabella will likely face jail time for her crimes, many people are wondering why Cynthia and Isabella’s other family members didn’t intervene from the beginning. However, Cynthia shared that she made attempts to remove Isabella from the situation but was threatened by Ray.

Cynthia shared that she showed up at Ray’s Piscataway, N.J., residence (where the two were living at the time) in 2019 to bring Cynthia home. She shared that Ray's house gave the appearance of “hoarders with crap all over the place.” Unfortunately, Cynthia said that her effort to bring Cynthia home was unsuccessful after Ray threatened to call the police and accused Cynthia of trespassing while chasing her away.

Now that Isabella is getting ready to face the music, Cynthia has pledged to stand by her side. “I still love her, I don’t care what she’s done,” Cynthia told the outlet. “Short of murder, there is nothing she could do to dissuade me from loving her."